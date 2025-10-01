Lbp Am Sa Sells 15,358 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,180 shares of company stock worth $762,882. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $351.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

