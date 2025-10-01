Lbp Am Sa Purchases 78,865 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,865 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23,657.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,995,000 after acquiring an additional 608,466 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 111,554.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock worth $186,735,385. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

