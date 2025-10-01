Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rolek Wealth Management LLC

Rolek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.7% of Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VGT stock opened at $746.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $753.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $706.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

