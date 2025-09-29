Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

