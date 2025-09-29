Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
NASDAQ TITN opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.41.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.The firm had revenue of $546.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
