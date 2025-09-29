Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.The firm had revenue of $546.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 6,432.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

