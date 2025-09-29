QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

QuinStreet Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.67 and a beta of 0.68. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in QuinStreet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,951,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2,181.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

