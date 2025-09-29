OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
OneMedNet Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of ONMD opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.93. OneMedNet has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.56.
OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.
OneMedNet Company Profile
OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.
