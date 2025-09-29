OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

OneMedNet Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ONMD opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.93. OneMedNet has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

OneMedNet Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneMedNet stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMedNet Corporation ( NASDAQ:ONMD Free Report ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.73% of OneMedNet worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.