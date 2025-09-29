Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 123,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,163,649 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after buying an additional 3,166,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,110,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,815 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 273,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 890,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725,358 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

