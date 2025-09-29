Wall Street Zen Downgrades Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Zenas BioPharma Stock Up 7.9%
Shares of NASDAQ ZBIO opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. Zenas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.
Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).
Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
