Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CORT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CORT opened at $83.87 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $679,555.66. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,373,124.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,694.99. The trade was a 82.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 224,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

