Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Group (SGHC) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $13.30 on Friday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 229,211 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

