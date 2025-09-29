Birkenstock’s (BIRK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

BIRK opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $62.66.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $749.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 34.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

