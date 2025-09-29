Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAC. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,691.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

