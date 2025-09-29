Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 42.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

