Insider Selling: Halma (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £507,150 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,381, for a total transaction of £507,150.

LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,352 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,275.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,017.57. The company has a market cap of £12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Halma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,316 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,444.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,740 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,290 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,316.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

