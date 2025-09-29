Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $478.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.82.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 209.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

