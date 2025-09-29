Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of FLEX opened at $56.85 on Friday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $628,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.1% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

