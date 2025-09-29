Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYTU. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Aytu BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 20.43%.The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 463,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

