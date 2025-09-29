CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
CorVel Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of CRVL opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $128.61.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 10.98%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 235.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
