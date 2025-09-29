Paychex (PAYX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.5370 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Paychex Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PAYX opened at $128.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paychex from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $145.91.

View Our Latest Report on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $3,333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 47.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.