Triad Group (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £12,480 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider Chris Duckworth sold 4,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312, for a total transaction of £12,480.

Triad Group Stock Performance

Triad Group stock opened at GBX 320 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.23. The company has a market capitalization of £55.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,235.59 and a beta of 1.36. Triad Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.