Triad Group (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £12,480 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider Chris Duckworth sold 4,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312, for a total transaction of £12,480.
Triad Group Stock Performance
Triad Group stock opened at GBX 320 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.23. The company has a market capitalization of £55.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,235.59 and a beta of 1.36. Triad Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.10.
