Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $4.02 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

