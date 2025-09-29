Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $4.97 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 583.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

