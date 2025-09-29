Ventum Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$10.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.2%
Insider Activity
In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$51,997.80. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$64,256.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,414 shares of company stock worth $1,167,723. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
