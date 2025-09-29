TD Securities Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$22.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.91.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada
Air Canada Stock Performance
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.