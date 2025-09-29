HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Stock

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Western Copper & Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Western Copper & Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Stock Up 7.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

NYSE:WRN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Western Copper & Gold has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.27 million, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Copper & Gold by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 255,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,868 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 1,579.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper & Gold

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.