Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Halma from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Halma from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,290 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halma in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,740 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,316.

Get Halma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLMA

Halma Stock Down 0.6%

Insider Activity at Halma

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 3,352 on Friday. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,316 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,444. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,289.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,275.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,017.57.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 15,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,381, for a total transaction of £507,150. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.