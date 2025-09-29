Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sintx Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SINT stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sintx Technologies

In other Sintx Technologies news, CEO Eric K. Olson purchased 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $37,500.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,410.50. The trade was a 72.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregg R. Honigblum acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive directly owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,800. This represents a 357.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,475 shares of company stock valued at $233,271 in the last three months. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

