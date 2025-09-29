Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.17. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Materion’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materion by 182.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 25.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $53,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

