Wall Street Zen Upgrades Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $351.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.45. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,415.05. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.71, for a total transaction of $2,589,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,260.18. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92,527 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

