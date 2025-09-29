Evercore ISI Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.