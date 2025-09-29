Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Datavault AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Datavault AI Trading Up 30.6%

Shares of DVLT opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Datavault AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. Equities analysts predict that Datavault AI will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,117,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,066. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

