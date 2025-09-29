ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

ADSE opened at $11.64 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

