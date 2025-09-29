Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,691,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after buying an additional 682,099 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 57.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,291,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,709 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $12,923,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $9,150,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

