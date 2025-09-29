Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRUS. Barclays upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 0.4%

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

