Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,440

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,440 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,180.

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 1,273 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 462.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,280. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,652.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,062.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 953.23.

In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total value of £2,253,343.68. Also, insider David Mellors sold 156,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total transaction of £1,577,368.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,739 shares of company stock valued at $473,496,912. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

