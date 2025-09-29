Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,440

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,440 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,180.
In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total value of £2,253,343.68. Also, insider David Mellors sold 156,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total transaction of £1,577,368.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,739 shares of company stock valued at $473,496,912. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
