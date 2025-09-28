Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.4% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 18,368.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968,010 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $113,317,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $94,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $186.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.39. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

