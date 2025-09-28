Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1%

DASH opened at $262.47 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.74 and its 200 day moving average is $221.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 991,480 shares of company stock worth $243,387,669. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.55.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

