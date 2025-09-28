Palisades Investment Partners LLC Sells 892 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. $MPTI

Palisades Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.13% of M-tron Industries worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPTI. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

MPTI opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68.

M-tron Industries Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

