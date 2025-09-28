ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,013.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after buying an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after buying an additional 3,350,605 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $109,643,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after buying an additional 1,365,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8%

WFC stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

