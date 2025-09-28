IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Position Increased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 128,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 136.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $237.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

