ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 25,026.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after buying an additional 1,268,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ALL opened at $212.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average is $200.84.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

