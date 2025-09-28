NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.80 on September 29th

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of NBY opened at $2.19 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.62.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
