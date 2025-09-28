NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.80 on September 29th

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NBY opened at $2.19 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.