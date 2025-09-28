LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Stock Holdings Lifted by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

