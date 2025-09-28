Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 536 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Generac by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

