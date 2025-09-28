Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 2,014 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,080,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 542,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,567,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day moving average is $185.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

