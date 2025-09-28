Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VO opened at $292.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

