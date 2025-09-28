Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $123.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $594,584.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,437,726 shares of company stock valued at $186,661,639. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

