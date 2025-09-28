Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,404,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370,319 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,808,000 after buying an additional 4,322,086 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $470,716,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $365,750,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

