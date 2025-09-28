BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $222.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $229.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.